Fijiana finish sixth after narrow loss to France

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side closed out their Singapore campaign with a fighting performance, eventually finishing sixth after a narrow 17–14 defeat to France in the 5th place play-off.

France struck early through Lou Noel and Alycia Christeans to take control of the first half, holding a 12–7 lead at the break. Fijiana responded through the powerful running of Reapi Uluinasau, who crossed twice to keep Fiji within reach.

Uluinasau added her third try in the 11th minute to bring Fiji within three points at 14–17, setting up a tense finish as the Fijiana pressed hard in the closing stages.

Despite the late surge, France held firm in defence to deny Fiji a comeback, leaving the Fijiana to settle for sixth place overall at the Singapore Sevens.

