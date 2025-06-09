Fiji stun New Zealand to storm into Singapore final

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side have booked their place in the Cup Final of the Singapore Sevens after a thrilling 21–14 semifinal victory over New Zealand at the Singapore National Stadium.

The match was locked at 14-all at halftime after both sides traded early blows, but Fiji’s composure in the second spell proved decisive. The Fijians showed patience, control, and clinical finishing when it mattered most to edge past their longtime rivals.

Joseva Talacolo opened the scoring for Fiji before Viva Naduvalo crossed twice to swing momentum back in Fiji’s favour. Iowane Teba was flawless with the boot, while Terio Veilawa’s try sealed the contest and sent the Fijian bench into celebration.

New Zealand had raced to an early lead through Frank Vaenuku and Brady Rush, but Fiji’s defensive pressure and attacking flair slowly turned the tide in what was a high-intensity semifinal encounter.

The win now sends Fiji into the Cup Final against France at 11.41pm.

