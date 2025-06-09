Fiji rally late to stun South Africa in extra time

[Source: supplied]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side produced a thrilling comeback to defeat South Africa 24–19 in extra time, sealing top spot in their pool at the Singapore Sevens.

Trailing 14–7 at halftime, the Fijians dug deep to fight back, with the match locked at 19–all at the end of full time before pushing on in extra time.

The victory capped an impressive pool campaign and highlighted Fiji’s ability to rise under pressure.

South Africa struck early through tries to Tristan Leyds and Donovan Don, but Fiji stayed in touch with scores from Terio Veilawa and Jeremaia Matana.

Veilawa crossed twice and added crucial conversions, while Nacani Boginisoko delivered the decisive try in extra time.

Fiji will face New Zealand at 6.52pm tonight in the first semifinal, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

