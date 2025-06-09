Fiji Men’s 7s edge Great Britain in thrilling pool clash

[Source: File]

The Fiji Men’s 7s side held on for a hard-fought 22–19 victory over Great Britain in a tense pool match, underlining their title credentials in a closely contested encounter.

Fiji took a narrow 12–7 lead into halftime after a strong opening spell, with Viwa Naduvalo crossing twice in quick succession to give the national side early momentum. Naduvalo went on to complete a hat-trick in the second half, finishing with tries in the 6th, 8th, and 8th minutes to anchor Fiji’s attacking effort.

Debutant Nacani Bognisoko also got on the scoresheet in the 13th minute, while Terio Veilawa added a crucial conversion to keep Fiji ahead on the scoreboard.

Great Britain, however, refused to go away. Early tries from Charlton Kerr in the 2nd minute and Brent Jackson in the 11th kept the pressure on Fiji, before Joshua Radcliffe’s 15th-minute try brought the match down to a three-point margin in the closing moments.

Conversions from Roan Frostwick and Tom Burton ensured the British side stayed within striking distance until the final whistle.

Fiji will face Spain in their next match at 7.58pm tonight, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

