Fiji defend Singapore title after stunning comeback

The Fiji Airways Fiji men 7s side produced a trademark second-half surge to defend their Singapore 7s title, storming back from 12–0 down to defeat France 21–12 in a thrilling Cup Final at the Singapore National Stadium.

France dominated the opening exchanges with tries to Jordan Sepho and Paulin Riva, taking a commanding 12–0 lead into halftime while Fiji struggled to find rhythm.

But the second half belonged entirely to Fiji.

Viwa Naduvalo sparked the comeback with a crucial try in the 12th minute before Kavekini Tanivanuakula crossed shortly after to level the scores. With momentum firmly on their side, Fiji continued to apply pressure, and Pilip Bukayaro sealed the victory with a late try to complete the turnaround.

Terio Veilawa added the vital conversions as Fiji shut France out in the second spell, showcasing composure, fitness, and the trademark flair that has become synonymous with Fijian sevens rugby.

Next week, the series moves to Perth in Australia.

