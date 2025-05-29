Swami Vivekanada College will be out to retain their long lost glory in the pools when the Fiji National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship gets underway over the next two days.

The westerners last won the championship seven years ago, where they claimed the boys title, finishing in second place for the girl’s division.

Featuring a team of 36 swimmers, team manager Avika Bakewa says preparations for the championship has been coming along well, and they are ready to show their competitors what they’re made of.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been runners-up now for a few years, the message is clear, we need to move out of that runners-up category, so we’ll do the talking in the pool.”

She says it’s been a while since SVC has tasted victory in the competition, and they are adamant to get the job done over the next two days.

The championship will be held at the Aquatic Centre in Suva, and will air Live on Viti+.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.