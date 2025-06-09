FTUC launches $8 an hour national living wage campaign

The Fiji Trades Union Congress launched its $8 an hour national living wage campaign at its 51st Biennial Delegates Conference over the weekend.

The FTUC also announced constitutional changes to its National Executive Board and says it has now achieved 50 per cent of women representation in the Board.

It said previously, the Board consisted of one woman and seven male executives. The amendments have made it possible for six women to take up executive positions, which include – two additional vice presidents, one additional assistant national secretary and one assistant national treasurer.

The FTUC says other changes made include Youth Committee Chair and Women’s Committee Chair to be executive members with voting rights – a change from the previous observer status.

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The women elected to National Executive Board positions include – Naomi Bukalidi from the Fiji Aviation Workers Association to FTUC Vice President, Viniana Druguta from the Federated Airline Staff Association to FTUC Vice President, Jotika Sharma to Assistant National Secretary, Nanise Veikoso from the National Union of Factory & Commercial Workers Union to Assistant

National Treasurer, and Mererai Vatege from the National Union of Workers to Youth Committee Chair.

The FTUC says the Women’s Committee Chair will be filled in the next Women’s Special Conference.