Weightlifting Fiji praises support

The Australian High Commission held an appreciation tea for the seven athletes who competed in this year’s Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in India.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder acknowledged the support by the Australian and Fiji governments towards these athletes.

“As our dreams and inspiration of Weightlifting empire evolves, we not only look at our government but also with our big brother, the Australian government for continuing support and encouragement. Thank you once again the Australian government, the Fiji government and our well-wishers for their unwavering support and encouragement.”

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder.

Elder commended the strong commitment shared between the two governments in promoting sports.

She says this enriched the lives of young individuals who are inspired to represent their nation on the global stage.

Weightlifting Fiji will be hosting their major event the Commonwealth Championship which is scheduled later this year in September.