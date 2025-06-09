Super Rugby W final in Ba

[Source: File]

The 2026 Super Rugby W final will be held in at the 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.

This has been confirmed by the Fijian Drua following the Super W semifinal in Lautoka.

The Drua defeated Queensland Reds 31-5 in their semifinal clash.

It will be the first time in the competition history for Fiji to host the final.

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Our Drua finished at the top of competition points standings which gave them the opportunity to host a semifinal.

Now that they’ve won their semifinal, they are going to host the final.

The Super W final kicks off at 1pm in Ba next Saturday.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.