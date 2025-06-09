Separate duty for liqueurs

[File Photo]

Liqueurs will be subject to a separate excise duty category under proposed amendments aimed at improving the administration of Fiji’s excise tax regime.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the Excise Budget Amendment Bill 2026 introduces a specific excise duty rate for liqueur products, which are currently taxed under the same category as spirits.

He says creating a separate excise duty category will ensure duties are calculated and applied consistently and accurately.

“The proposed amendments provide greater certainty for manufacturers, importers and distributors of alcoholic beverages by clarifying the applicable duty treatment while supporting the service in administering the excise regime more effectively and reducing the potential for disputes over product classification and duty liability.”

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Immanuel says the amendment will provide greater certainty for manufacturers, importers and distributors of alcoholic beverages by clearly defining the duty treatment for liqueurs.

He adds that the changes will also strengthen the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service’s administration of the excise regime and reduce disputes over product classification and duty liability.