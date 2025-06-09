Flying Fijians fade after fast start

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians Nations Championship campaign ended in defeat as Scotland overturned a halftime deficit to win 33–17 in the final round clash.

The Flying Fijians made a blistering start, with Tevita Ikanivere crashing over in the 15th minute and Selestino Ravutaumada following three minutes later.

Elia Canakaivata added a third try in the 33rd minute, converted by Isaiah Armstrong Ravula, to give Fiji a commanding 17–7 lead at the break after Scotland’s Jonny Gray had opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The second half, however, belonged to Scotland. Pierre Schoeman powered over in the 53rd minute, Jamie Dobie added a try on the hour, and Scott Cummings crossed in the 73rd minute before Dobie struck again two minutes later.

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Despite Fiji’s early dominance and attacking flair, Scotland’s composure and clinical finishing in the second half proved decisive.

The 33–17 result sealed victory for the Scots and left the Flying Fijians reflecting on missed opportunities and a campaign that promised much but ultimately fell short.