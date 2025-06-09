Young Fijian referee honoured by NZ Rugby

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Thirteen-year-old Fijian referee Vaibhavi Deo was given a special opportunity by New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia during the All Blacks’ Test match against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday.

Vaibhavi was surprised before kick-off when she was invited from her seat to join the international match officials on the sidelines.

She watched the teams enter the field, experienced the national anthems and the All Blacks’ haka from ground level, and stayed with the match officials throughout the game to learn about elite rugby officiating.

The surprise was organised by New Zealand Rugby High Performance Referee Manager Chris Pollock, who contacted Vaibhavi’s father, Dhanjay Deo, two weeks before the match and asked him to keep the arrangements a secret.

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After the match, referee Nic Berry presented Vaibhavi with a signed World Rugby Match Official jersey in recognition of her dedication to refereeing.

Rugby Australia also expressed its support for her development as she works towards her dream of becoming an international referee.

Vaibhavi says the experience was the biggest surprise of her life.

“I had no idea what was happening. Watching the haka from ground level and seeing how the referees prepared before such a big match was something I will never forget.”

She thanked New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia and Chris Pollock for believing in her and encouraging her to continue pursuing her dream.

Her father, Dhanjay Deo, says the family had travelled to New Zealand simply to watch their first All Blacks Test together, but the experience exceeded all expectations.

“As a father, seeing your child recognised in this way by two of the world’s leading rugby unions is difficult to put into words.”

The trip was made possible with partial sponsorship from Fiji Airways, while the family also acknowledged the continued support of the Fiji Rugby Union and the Suva Rugby Referees Association in helping Vaibhavi develop as a young referee.