Close contests highlight Vanua round three

Round Three of the Vodafone Vanua Championship delivered several closely contested encounters across the country today, with Macuata, Ra, Northland, Serua and Ovalau emerging victorious in the senior competition.

At Ratu Ganilau Park, Macuata edged Cakaudrove 22-20 in one of the day’s most competitive matches, while Vatukoula and Tavua could not be separated after playing out a 20-all draw at Theodore Park.

Ra secured a narrow 15-12 win over Northern Bulls at Narauyaba Sports Ground, continuing their strong start to the competition.

Northland recorded a comfortable 18-3 victory over Coastland at Ratu Cakobau Park, while Serua held off Nasinu 15-10 at Thompson Park.

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The highest-scoring match of the round was played at Nasau Park, where Ovalau claimed a hard-fought 30-27 win over Namosi in a thrilling contest.

The results leave several teams firmly in contention as the Vodafone Vanua Championship heads into its next round, with competition intensifying across all divisions.