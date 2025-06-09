$25m Ba project boosts growth

[Photo: FILE]

The $25 million Racecourse Hotels and Apartments Project is expected to boost economic activity in Ba.

This development will provide jobs, sports accommodation, and a tourism hub.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the project will generate new economic opportunities and contribute to long-term growth in Ba and the wider Western Division.

“As Fiji’s towns continue to grow, so too does the need for quality housing, reliable infrastructure, modern public services, and greater investment. These are foundations of vibrant communities and a strong economy.”

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Rabuka says this project will boost economic activity in the Western Division and will also complement Ba’s growing reputation for sports.

This investment is fully aligned with the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.