Resort developer rejects landowner’s claims

[Photo: iTaukei Land Trust Board / FACEBOOK]

The dispute over the future of the Vatulele Island Resort has taken a new turn, with the resort leaseholder rejecting claims by landowners that the lease should be terminated and the land returned.

Earlier this week, representatives of the Vatulele landowning unit met Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, calling for the return of land leased to Jay Singh Hotels Pte Ltd, claiming there had been no development since the lease was granted.

Village representative Joeli Tukana says the resort site remains undeveloped for years and alleges that the lease was extended for another five years without proper consultation.

“We want the land back, we have other contractors that are interested to come in and do development”

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While responding to questions by FBC News, Hotel Owner Jay Singh stated that they are the lawful holder of the head lease and remain fully compliant with all of its lease obligations.

He adds redevelopment plans were delayed after Cyclone Winston caused extensive damage to the resort, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted recovery efforts.

“We have maintained ongoing communication with the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), which is our lessor, and have kept them fully informed throughout the redevelopment process. We have continued to work cooperatively with TLTB and the relevant government agencies as the project progresses through the necessary regulatory approvals.”

According to the company, engineering assessments later found that most of the existing infrastructure had either been destroyed or was beyond economic repair, leading to the decision to completely redevelop the resort instead of repairing it.

The company also rejected allegations that it owes close to $1 million in unpaid lease payments, describing the claims as “absolutely incorrect.”

He says it is fully up to date with its lease payments and has paid more than $4 million under the head lease, while also providing assistance to the Vatulele community following Cyclone Winston and during the pandemic.

Despite the calls from landowners for the lease to be surrendered, Singh says they have no intention of giving up the lease and remain committed to redeveloping the property into a world-class resort that will create jobs and deliver long-term economic benefits for the local community and Fiji’s tourism industry.

Prime Minister Rabuka has assured the people of Vatulele that the government will assist in addressing their concerns.