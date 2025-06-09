England claim bronze as Mbappe breaks World Cup record

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

England secured third place at the FIFA World Cup with an entertaining 6-4 victory over France in this morning’s playoff match.

The English side raced to a commanding first-half lead through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka brace, putting France on the back foot early.

France fought back in the second half, inspired by captain Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice to take his tournament tally to 10 goals. Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also found the net for Les Bleus.

However, Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute before Jude Bellingham added England’s sixth goal to seal the result.

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Despite the defeat, Mbappe achieved a major milestone, becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, moving one clear of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The match also marked the end of Didier Deschamps’ 14-year tenure as France coach after overseeing 185 matches in charge.