Tourism targets higher standards

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Fiji’s tourism sector must focus on service quality, workforce skills, and inclusiveness as the industry grows.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation Salaseini Daunabuna highlights this at the 2026 National Hospitality Conference, hosted by Fiji National University and the National Training and Productivity Centre.

Daunabuna notes that tourism growth is measured not just by visitor numbers, but by the quality of experiences provided.

She emphasizes that building a skilled, confident hospitality workforce remains critical to maintaining Fiji’s position as a leading destination.

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Investment in training, professional development, and industry collaboration strengthens customer service, digital innovation, and sustainable practices.

The government is also introducing legislative reforms to support future growth.

The newly passed Tourism Act 2026 replaces the Hotel and Guest Houses Act 1973, providing a modern framework to register and recognize tourism enterprises.

Daunabuna says the new legislation strengthens industry standards, accountability, and consumer confidence.

She adds that the government is progressing work on the Civil Aviation Bill to modernise aviation laws and improve safety and security oversight.

Daunabuna states that while technology plays a greater role in improving efficiency and accessibility, it must complement the human connection that defines Fiji’s hospitality.

Finally, she asserts that sustainable operations, fair employment, and greater local participation are essential as Fiji builds a more resilient tourism industry.