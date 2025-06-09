MoH enforces strict rural postings for new doctors

[File Photo]

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu says the ministry is strictly posting new doctors to rural and maritime facilities to strengthen primary healthcare.

Dr Lalabalavu says while graduates can request a preferred posting or seek a review under special circumstances, the posting committee has the final decision.

He highlighted that last-minute changes to postings disrupt health services and leave critical vacancies unfilled.

“We encourage new medical officers wherever they are being sent that they should stick to that because it’s a very difficult task to plan for this, and when we have changes at the last minute, it really only holds back positions that are supposed to be filled, but then the service is interrupted as well.”

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The Health Minister says the ministry will maintain this strict posting process while taking into account exceptional cases.

“For now, I advise the posting committee to be strict with their decisions, but we will also consider some special requests that come in based on medical conditions and so forth. At the end of the day, it is the posting committee that makes the decision.”

The Ministry adds that the posting system and internship programme are designed to ensure Fiji’s health workforce remains competent while improving access to healthcare services across the country.