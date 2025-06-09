Fiji clinch group A with convincing win

[Source: OFC Media ]

Fiji secured first place in Group A and advanced to the semi-finals of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship after a commanding 3-0 victory over Papua New Guinea in a decisive group-stage clash.

With both teams entering the match unbeaten, the stakes were high: the winner would claim top spot and boost their chances of making history. Fiji wasted no time asserting dominance, as winger **Zaman Shah** stunned the home crowd by curling a corner directly into the net in the sixth minute.

Papua New Guinea’s hopes suffered a major blow when Jau Eron was sent off for a heavy challenge, forcing the hosts to play with ten men. Fiji capitalised swiftly, with Jerry Levea unleashing a long-range strike in the 19th minute to double the lead. Just before half-time, Isoa Baselala broke through the defence and fired home to give Fiji a commanding 3-0 advantage at the break.

Despite the setback, Papua New Guinea showed resilience in the second half. Iga Steven and captain Matthew Sopo both threatened to reduce the deficit, but Fiji’s defence held firm under pressure.

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Backed by a passionate home crowd, PNG fought until the final whistle, but Fiji’s early dominance proved decisive. Both sides progress to the semi-finals, with Fiji finishing the group stage as Group A winners.