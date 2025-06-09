Vuvuzela banned from BOG venue

The Fiji Football Association has placed a strict ban on vuvuzelas at the Pavilion of Subrail Park in Labasa.

This is to ensure the comfort and safety of all spectators, especially senior citizens, who will be out to witness some exciting football matches this weekend.

Officials have warned that any vuvuzelas found will be confiscated, and the holders may be removed from the premises.

In tomorrow’s semi-final matches, Navua will take on hosts Labasa at 2pm in the first match, while Lautoka faces Rewa in the second semi-final at 4.30pm.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

