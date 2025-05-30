Men's Indoor Volleyball team pulls out of Mini Games

file photo

Fiji’s men’s indoor volleyball team will not take part in the upcoming Pacific Mini Games, with the Fiji Volleyball Federation confirming that a combination of financial strain and administrative hurdles led to their withdrawal.

The team had been expected to compete alongside the women’s squad, but key issues including incomplete documentation and limited preparation time forced the decision.

Federation President Kemueli Naiqama says the outcome is disappointing, especially for the athletes who had been working toward the event.

“Those are the contributing factors to the non-participation of the men because of the financial difficulties that we are going through. And there’s a lot of document requirements and passport requirements. So these are all contributing factors.”

He also says that the conclusion of the local volleyball season in April left very little time to meet the documentation deadlines required by FASANOC.

The Federation however is sending three teams to the games, the women’s indoor volleyball side and the women and men’s beach volleyball teams.

