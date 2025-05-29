Koroi fulfills family dream with national call-up

Kelerayani Koroi (left) [Source: Fiji Volleyball Federation]

Suva Grammar School Year 12 student Kelerayani Koroi will proudly wear the Fiji colours at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau, an honour she says is both a personal milestone and a tribute to her family legacy.

Koroi, who plays for Savura Volleyball Club in the Suva Volleyball Association competition, was stunned when she found out she had made the national women’s team.

“At first, I didn’t really believe it. But then, when I saw I was one of the athletes, I was excited and honoured to be part of the team going to Palau.”

Article continues after advertisement

For Koroi, the moment carries special meaning.

Her father, Jiujiwa Koroi, is a former national volleyball representative, and she says her selection is a dream come true for both of them.

“They were excited for me. They were happy, because it is also my father’s dream to represent the country.”

The 2025 Pacific Mini Games will be held from the 29th of next month to the 9th of July in Koror, Palau.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.