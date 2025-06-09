Naduvalo, Veilawa, Ulunisau in Dream Team

[Photo: WORLD RUGBY SEVENS]

Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s speedster, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, halfback Terio Veilawa and Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s star, Reapi Ulunisau, made Men’s and Women’s HSBC SVNS Team of the Year.

Naduvalo missed out on the Player of the Year award, and it was won by South Africa’s Tristan Leyds.

Leyds also made the Team of the Year with Naduvalo, Shilton van Wyk of South Africa, Jeremy Trevithick from Spain, Henry Hutchison, the Australian playmaker and Luciano Gonzalez of Argentina.

Fiji-born Kele Lasaqa of New Zealand won the Rookie of the Year award.

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New Zealand’s Jorja Miller has been named Women’s SVNS Player of the Year for the second year in a row.