China pledges deeper military cooperation with Fiji

China has pledged to deepen military-to-military cooperation with Fiji, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral defence ties as both countries seek to contribute to peace and stability in the Pacific.

Speaking at the 99th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Suva night, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Fiji Wang Yuan says military relations remain a key pillar of the China-Fiji partnership.

“Military-to-military relations are a vital cornerstone of our bilateral relations”

He states China is prepared to expand practical defence cooperation with Fiji through closer engagement and mutual learning.

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“We are willing to continue to respect each other’s core interests, share experience in military development, conduct more practical and effective cooperation, and jointly contribute greater strength to peace and stability in the South Pacific and the world”

Wang adds that China and Fiji have built a strong partnership over the past five decades based on mutual trust, equality and mutual benefit.

He added that China has consistently supported Fiji in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, while backing the country’s chosen path of development.

Wang highlighted China’s commitment to Fiji’s development and national revitalisation “will never waver”, adding that cooperation on climate change would also remain a priority.

He says China attaches importance to developing relations with Pacific island countries based on mutual respect, including respect for their sovereignty, independence, cultures and development priorities.

His remarks comes as Fiji and China continue to strengthen engagement across a range of sectors, including trade, infrastructure, education, health and defence.