Williams loses in Wimbledon return

[Source: New York Times]

Serena Williams’ hopes of a victorious return to Wimbledon after a year out ended with a loss to Harmony Tan.

Harmony Tan, the 115th ranked player in the world, defeated the tennis legend 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in a match that lasted over three hours.

The American great, returned to the same Centre Court where she had limped out injured last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Williams answered questions about her fitness with a dynamic display that put her two points from a win before Tan edged it.

Williams walked onto the same court, where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, to a rousing reception.

[Source: BBC Sports]