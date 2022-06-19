Team Fiji Women's Tennis scoops silver at PMG

Team Fiji Women’s Tennis created history after winning the team’s first silver medal at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

Led by Saoirse Alanna and Ruby Sharon Coffin, the team was able to reach the final but lost to Papua New Guinea.

In the men’s division, William O’Connell and Sebastian Tikaram were bundled out of the semi-finals after losing to Northern Marianas Island.

They were later outclassed by Tahiti in the Bronze playoff.

These players now prepare for the singles competitions which starts today.