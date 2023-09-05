Fiji women fall in singles semi-finals

[Source: Fiji Table Tennis Association/Facebook]

Fiji table tennis team fell in the women’s singles semi-final of the 2023 ITTF-Oceania Olympic Team & Mixed Doubles Qualification in Townsville Stadium, Australia.

Grace Yee and Carolyn Li both lost 4-0 to their Australian opponents.

Yee and Li did well in the Mixed Doubles yesterday, beating Tahiti 3-1 and drew 2-all with New Caledonia.

In the men’s singles, Fiji’s Vicky Wu lost 4-2 to Papua New Guinea while Bei Yan Zhang went down 4-0 to Australia.

The Olympic qualification will end on Saturday.