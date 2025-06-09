Tabuawaiwai records personal best at Commonwealth Championship

Fiji’s Apakuki Tabuawaiwai got off to a strong start at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in India, recording a personal best in the clean and jerk.

The 23-year-old successfully lifted 120 kilograms on his third and final attempt in the clean and jerk, after completing his first two lifts with ease.

In the snatch category, Tabuawaiwai cleared two lifts at 80kg and 85kg but narrowly missed his final attempt at 90kg.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the lord for giving me the strength and the courage to represent him and my country at this championship in India. I did my best during my lifts on Monday and I believe I did well.”

He expressed his gratitude to his family in Fiji for their ongoing encouragement and support throughout his preparation for the championship.

The competition wraps up this weekend, with the Fijian team scheduled to return home on Sunday.

