Fijiana falls short against Australia

[Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

A brave effort from the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s was not enough after going down to Australia 19-7 in their second HSBC SVNS World Championship match in Bordeaux, France, this morning.

The Fijiana had the opportunities to cause a major upset but failed to execute their chances.

The Aussies started with a bang and got three successive tries to lead 19-nil before Mariana Talatoka sprinted away to score a converted try on the stroke of halftime.

Fijiana earlier beat Japan 24-12 in its first game.

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They play Brazil at 11:32 tonight in their final pool match.

You can watch Fiji’s games live on FBC Sports.