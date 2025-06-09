Fijiana falls short against Australia

[Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
A brave effort from the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s was not enough after going down to Australia 19-7 in their second HSBC SVNS World Championship match in Bordeaux, France, this morning.
The Fijiana had the opportunities to cause a major upset but failed to execute their chances.
The Aussies started with a bang and got three successive tries to lead 19-nil before Mariana Talatoka sprinted away to score a converted try on the stroke of halftime.
Fijiana earlier beat Japan 24-12 in its first game.
Article continues after advertisement
They play Brazil at 11:32 tonight in their final pool match.
You can watch Fiji’s games live on FBC Sports.
Advertisement