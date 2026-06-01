Fiji Kulas ready to face Hong Kong

The Fiji Kulas are set to take on the Hong Kong Women’s National Team tonight in the first of two FIFA International Friendlies in Hong Kong.

Led by head coach Nicola Demaine, the Kulas will use the tour to test combinations, build match fitness and gain experience against quality opposition away from home.

The two-match series is expected to offer a stern challenge for Fiji against a Hong Kong side that continues to make strides in the Asian football scene.

Demaine said the friendlies would be an important opportunity for the squad to measure its progress on the international stage while continuing to develop as a team.

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“This tournament will allow us to use the different combination of players and see how well they work together, as we prepare for future competitions.”

The side has beenn in camp at the Fiji Football Association for the past few weeks, before heading down to Hong Kong.

They play the hosts at 8pm tonight.