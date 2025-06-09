Drua farewell eight players at awards night

Isoa Nasilasila (second from left) is one of the players departing the club.[Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua bid farewell to eight players and three staff members during the 2026 McDonald’s Fiji Drua Presentation Night last night.

Players Inia Tabuavou, Ponipate Loganimasi, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Joseva Tamani, Ilaisa Droasese, Simione Kuruvoli and Isoa Nasilasila were recognised during a special farewell segment at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau.

They were joined by departing staff members Tim Sampson, Qio Vucago and Head Coach Glen Jackson.

The annual awards night brought together players, staff, sponsors, families and supporters to reflect on the 2026 campaign and acknowledge the contributions of those who have helped shape the club both on and off the field.

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Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller thanked the Drua’s sponsors, partners, families and loyal fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

Miller says the club’s success would not be possible without the commitment of the wider Drua vuvale, whose support continues to drive the organisation forward.

The evening also celebrated the achievements of players and staff while recognising the important role the Drua family plays in the continued growth of professional rugby in Fiji.