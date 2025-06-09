FIFA unveils Netflix World Cup game

[Source: Reuters]

FIFA will release a new football video game, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, on Netflix Games on ​June 11, timed to coincide with the start of ‌the 2026 World Cup, the soccer governing body said.

The title will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers at no ​additional cost, as world soccer’s governing body looks ​to broaden fan engagement through its revamped digital strategy.

Developed ⁠in partnership with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive, the ​game is designed as an accessible football simulation, allowing ​players to take part in the tournament experience.

Players will be able to choose from all 48 teams competing in the World Cup and ​play matches across the tournament’s 16 stadiums, with more ​than 1,200 players included in the game.

Article continues after advertisement

The format uses smartphones as ‌controllers, ⁠enabling users to connect to a television by scanning a QR code, according to FIFA.

Up to four users can play together.

FIFA said the launch forms part of a broader ​shift in its ​approach to ⁠gaming following the end of its long-running partnership with EA Sports, moving instead to ​a multi-partner ecosystem aimed at expanding its reach ​across ⁠platforms and audiences.

The governing body described the game as the starting point of a longer-term project, with additional features and ⁠broader ​platform support planned beyond the initial ​release.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico kicks ​off on June 11.