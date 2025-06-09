NZ backs Fiji’s development goals

A key focus of the discussions was strengthening Fiji's public enterprises and exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships and other strategic initiatives. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

New Zealand has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Fiji’s development priorities, with both countries exploring closer cooperation in public enterprise development, culture and social cohesion.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh and New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Greg Andrews, in Suva.

A key focus of the discussions was strengthening Fiji’s public enterprises and exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships and other strategic initiatives to improve their long-term sustainability.

Minister Singh outlined the Government’s vision of transforming public entities into commercially sustainable and profitable organisations that can make a greater contribution to economic growth.

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The discussions also covered collaboration in multi-ethnic affairs, culture, heritage and arts, with Singh highlighting the importance of learning from New Zealand’s experience in fostering social cohesion and strengthening multicultural communities.

High Commissioner Andrews expressed New Zealand’s willingness to work closely with Fiji in areas of mutual interest and support initiatives that contribute to national development.

He also highlighted opportunities for technical cooperation, knowledge-sharing, research partnerships and exchange programmes between the two countries.

The meeting reflects the growing partnership between Fiji and New Zealand as both nations seek to expand cooperation across key sectors.