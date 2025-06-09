Ministry warns of fake Japanese official scam

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro. [Photo: FILE]

The Education Ministry is warning schools to be vigilant following reports of a scammer demanding cash while falsely claiming to represent the Embassy of Japan.

The Ministry says it was informed that the first incident occurred at Bureiwai School in Korovou in April, followed by Seaqaqa Central College last month.

The Embassy’s First Secretary, Kayano Naoki, says the individual introduced himself as a coordinator and attempted to collect school documents and demanded cash for processing fees.

The Ministry has also learned that the suspect has been conducting unauthorized school consultations, demanding money for transport, meals, and services.

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Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging all heads of schools to exercise caution and verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent JICA or any other development partner before sharing information or making payments.

Radrodro advises schools to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.

He says that under no circumstances should money be handed over to individuals claiming to represent organisations without proper verification.

The Minister adds that any such incidents must be reported without delay to the respective Divisional Education Office and police for immediate investigation.