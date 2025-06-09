New generation set for Fiji debut against Vanuatu

[Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Fiji football is set to welcome a new generation of talent when the national side takes on Vanuatu today, with six Extra Bula FC youngsters in line to make their senior international debuts.

The group is led by 16-year-old Maikah Dau, one of the youngest players to earn a call-up to the senior national team in recent years. He is joined by Melvin Prakash, Ibraheem Afazal, Ryan Naresh, Zachariah Harang and Suleyman Mohammed, all preparing to wear the Fiji jersey at senior level for the first time.

Also included in the youthful squad is 19-year-old Delon Shankar, highlighting Fiji’s growing focus on developing young players for the future.

For the six debutants, today’s match is the reward for years of dedication and hard work. For Fiji football, it is another step towards building a stronger future.

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National coach Stéphane Auvray believes Extra Bula FC has played a major role in helping prepare these players for international football.

“Extra Bula FC plays the most important role. Professional football sets the standards. Once players understand and embrace the professional football culture, the work can start.”

Auvray says the emergence of the six young players reflects a positive shift in Fiji football, with more emphasis being placed on exposing talented players to professional environments from a young age.

He believes professional football is crucial for players hoping to succeed on the international stage.

“The World Cup starts this month and all the players there are professionals. To perform at the international level, you must compete with professional players. The demands are such that amateur players will always fall short in the long run.”

While stressing the importance of professional football, Auvray also acknowledged the role district and grassroots football continue to play in producing future stars.

“Every professional player starts in the amateur game. Players must continue looking for opportunities to develop in professional environments where the standards and expectations are higher.”

Today’s clash against Vanuatu will give Fiji fans their first look at a talented group of youngsters who have embraced that challenge and earned their chance at the highest level.

For Extra Bula FC, the six potential debuts are proof that its commitment to youth development is paying off.

For the players, it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their football careers.