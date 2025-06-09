Chatbot mechanics: Aussies are turning to AI for fixes

Stock images of artificial intelligence apps, Monday, August 4, 2025. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Jono Searle]

More Australian drivers are letting artificial intelligence take a virtual look under their car’s bonnet in an effort to save money and help them fix issues at home.

But in a trend experts say is concerning, one in every three motorists say they trust recommendations from AI chatbots as much as those from human mechanics.

Automotive group Mycar revealed the findings on Friday in a report that also found more Australians were driving less, taking public transport more, and delaying vehicle upgrades to save money.

The findings come after months of rising petrol prices triggered by conflict in the Middle East and record-breaking sales for new electric and hybrid vehicles.

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The third annual Mycar Mobility Index surveyed more than 2000 Australian vehicle owners and found one in four were driving less and two in five were cutting discretionary trips, such as weekend drives, due to high fuel prices and other rising costs.

Almost half of drivers surveyed said they planned to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle for their next car — 10 per cent more than in 2025 — although one in 10 said they planned to use their current vehicle for longer.

The changing behaviour confirmed Australians were looking for ways to deal with climbing costs, MyCar chief customer officer Adele Coswello said.

”This year’s mobility index shows a nation adapting to economic realities while embracing new technologies,” she said.

Artificial intelligence had also entered the automotive market, as almost half the motorists surveyed said they used AI tools to make servicing decisions, and one in three said they trusted AI recommendations as much as or more than those from a qualified mechanic.

Turning to technology to better understand terms or basic tasks such as replacing windshield wipers was understandable, but complicated jobs should be left to trained professionals, Ms Coswello said.

”We want drivers to feel empowered and informed but you’ve really got to make sure you’re having the right conversations with the professionals and not replacing the technicians’ advice with AI,” she told AAP.

”It’s a balance of ‘yes, I’m learning, but should I be executing this?’.”

Brisbane driver Claire Cunningham said she turned to ChatGPT for advice about a problem with her 2021 Kia Sportage when mechanics failed to diagnose it after four visits.

”Every time it rained or we took it through the car wash, a few hours later the windows wouldn’t roll down … then the speakers in the radio were muffled,” she said.

The AI tool offered a checklist of potential fixes for Ms Cunningham to share with a mechanic, which helped them find a broken door seal.

Generative AI chatbots would not be helpful in every circumstance but she would use them for advice again, she said.

”I’d already gone to the experts and they were at a loss, so it helped to have that extra tool,” she said.