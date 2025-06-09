PAFCO seeks relief from rising costs

Rising fuel costs driven by global conflicts are putting pressure on Pacific Fishing Company Pte Limited, prompting the company to explore renewable energy options to cut operating expenses.

The issue was highlighted during a meeting between Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh, Permanent Secretary Dr Vinesh Kumar, and PAFCO’s board and management.

Chief Executive Saiyad Raiyum says the tuna processing company is looking at installing solar power systems at its factory to improve energy efficiency and reduce long-term costs.

“PAFCO is exploring the installation of solar power systems at its factory as part of efforts to improve energy efficiency and lower costs.”

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He says the move is part of wider efforts to strengthen sustainability while reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

Minister Singh acknowledged PAFCO’s role in employment and economic activity and reaffirmed government support to ensure the company remains commercially viable and operationally stable.