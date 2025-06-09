Tonga set for Pacific Schools Championship tomorrow

Tongan Secondary Schools rugby league team during their training today.

The Tongan Secondary Schools rugby league team is banking on teamwork and unity as they prepare to compete at the Pacific Secondary Schools Championship this weekend.

Both the boys’ and girls’ Under-18 squads completed their final preparations today, fine-tuning their combinations ahead of the tournament kick-off tomorrow.

Secretary General Tavake Fangupo says the championship is primarily aimed at giving students exposure to elite-level rugby, helping them grow both on and off the field.

Despite coming from different disciplines and backgrounds, the teams have spent the past few months building cohesion and adapting to play as one unit ahead of the competition.

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Head coaches for both the girls’ and boys’ teams say the build-up has been positive, with players gradually adjusting to the demands of training and team structures.

They say the experience has also pushed players out of their comfort zones, with the focus not only on rugby development but also on life lessons they can take back home.

Team captains say the players are excited for the tournament and grateful for the opportunity to represent Tonga on the regional stage.

They say the experience will not only benefit them but also other young athletes back home.

The championship kicks off at 9.30am tomorrow and will be broadcast live on FBC 2.