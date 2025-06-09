FWCC defends Palestine stance

Coordinator Shamima Ali says the centre’s support for the pro-Palestine movement reflects its long-standing advocacy for justice and human dignity. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says its support for Palestine is consistent with its long history of speaking out on human rights issues globally.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says the centre’s support for the pro-Palestine movement reflects its long-standing advocacy for justice and human dignity, both in Fiji and internationally.

Ali also questioned the timing of Israel’s decision to open an embassy in Fiji, saying it comes as Israel faces growing international criticism.

FWCC’s position is not about targeting a particular country, but about speaking out when human rights concerns are raised.

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“The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is an organisation that is based on democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and we have been around for 42 years now. We have a history of advocating for human rights and protesting for human rights anywhere in the world, particularly in colonised states, as part of the global movement.”

Ali says despite criticism from some members of the public, the organisation will continue to advocate on issues it believes affect human rights and justice.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar says he is concerned about the pro-Palestine movement in Fiji.

“I see the same thing again here. I don’t know how many people are protesting here in Suva. I guess not so many. But it is strange. There is a good spirit between the two nations.”

He says people should focus on the benefits of the partnership between the two countries rather than the protests.