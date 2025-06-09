Fiji drawn with Blitzboks in Bordeaux

[Photo: AFP]

The Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s side has been drawn alongside South Africa, Kenya and Great Britain in Pool A for the HSBC SVNS World Championship finale in Bordeaux this weekend.

The Fijians face a tough challenge against the Blitzboks, who lead the overall standings and are four points ahead of Argentina.

South Africa can secure the World Championship title if they reach the Cup Final in Bordeaux.

Fiji heads into the final tournament ranked fourth after collecting 26 points from the first two World Championship events in Hong Kong and Valladolid.

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Australia, Spain, the USA and Uruguay make up Pool B, while Argentina, New Zealand, France and Germany are in Pool C.

The tournament will be held from tomorrow till this Sunday as teams battle for the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS crown.