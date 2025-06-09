Borehole ends water struggles

Women of Gusuisavu village. [Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

More than 90 households in Gusuisavu Village are now enjoying improved access to clean and reliable water following the completion of a new borehole project.

The project includes a borehole and upgraded water infrastructure, giving the village three water sources and significantly strengthening water security for residents, the local school and the wider community.

For years, villagers depended on a single dam built by their forefathers to meet daily water needs. As the population grew, frequent water shortages became a major challenge, with some families forced to collect water from nearby rivers.

According to the government, the new development has brought much-needed relief, particularly for women and children who were often the most affected during periods of water scarcity.

Article continues after advertisement

Village Headman Navitalai Matanawa thanked the government, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the Water Authority of Fiji and project partners for helping resolve a long-standing issue faced by the community.

The improved water supply is expected to enhance health and sanitation, ease the burden on families and provide a sustainable source of water to support the village’s future growth.