Women empowered through business support

Three women’s groups have received income-generating equipment aimed at boosting financial independence and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in their communities.

The assistance was provided under the Women Economic Empowerment Project, a partnership between the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The beneficiary groups, Shree Santan Dharm Women’s Group, Vadrakula Women’s Club and Navaka Women’s Club, were handed equipment designed to help establish and expand small businesses.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Acting Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca said the Ministry is shifting its focus towards initiatives that create lasting economic opportunities for women rather than providing short-term assistance.

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She said the project supports the National Action Plan on Women’s Economic Empowerment, which aims to strengthen economic resilience and promote financial independence among women.

Kuruleca described the equipment as a valuable investment that will help women earn an income, grow their enterprises and create opportunities that benefit future generations.

She said empowering women economically not only improves the lives of individuals and families but also contributes to stronger communities and a more resilient economy.

KOICA Country Director Hankyulsam Cho reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in Fiji, noting that greater economic participation by women delivers long-term benefits for families, communities and national development.

The Women Economic Empowerment Project forms part of ongoing efforts by the Government and its development partners to increase women’s participation in economic activities and promote sustainable growth and self-reliance.