Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive in Sicily

[Source: Reuters]

Newlywed Britons Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrived ​in the Sicilian capital Palermo ‌to prepare for what are expected to be three days ​of celebrations over the weekend ​to mark their marriage.

Pop singer ⁠Lipa, 30, and actor Turner, ​36, were pictured in the sunshine ​at the city’s five-star Grand Hotel Villa Igiea, which is owned by British ​businessman Rocco Forte and his ​family.

The celebrity couple married last weekend in a ‌simple ⁠ceremony in London, according to media reports, and are now throwing a party in Palermo for ​friends and ​family.

Lipa ⁠is a three-time Grammy Award winner, whose albums ​include “Future Nostalgia” from 2020.

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Turner is ​a ⁠familiar face to British TV viewers through series including dystopian thriller “The ⁠Capture” ​and also starred ​in the film “The Boys in the Boat”.