Pay cuts possible, but not on table yet: PM

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There are currently no plans to reduce civil servants’ salaries, despite concerns over global fuel price pressures and potential economic challenges facing the country.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka clarified the position when asked whether government was considering pay cuts as part of possible cost-saving measures.

He said no decision has been made, but acknowledged that salary reductions could be considered in the future if economic conditions require difficult steps to protect national stability.

“It can be, but I haven’t made the decision. Fiji has to survive. We have had pay cuts for parliamentarians before. It can keep going. We all have to make sacrifices at some time.”

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Rabuka stressed that claims suggesting government has already decided to cut civil service pay are false, saying he is unaware of the origin of such reports.

He said any future decision on public sector wages would be guided by economic assessments and advice from the Ministry of Finance.

The clarification comes as Fiji continues to monitor rising global fuel costs and broader economic uncertainty, with government maintaining that no salary reduction decision has been taken at this stage.