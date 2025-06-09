Bula Boys to play Vanuatu today

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The national men’s football side will play Vanuatu in Port Vila today in their first of two FIFA international friendlies.

Coach Stephane Auvray wasted no time and got down to business, and they completed their final training session yesterday ahead of this afternoon’s match.

Auvray says the Vanuatu matches will provide an ideal platform to assess players under international conditions and determine who possesses the qualities required for the next phase of Fiji football.

He believes the squad has trained well so far; however, by next year, the level of performance and expectations at training will be much higher and this is why it is important to pick the right players for what is coming next.

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Injuries disrupted some of the coaching staff’s plans leading into the tour, with several players arriving in camp carrying injuries while others picked up knocks during preparations.

Despite the setbacks, Auvray says the friendlies present an excellent opportunity for players to showcase their abilities.

The Bula Boys play Vanuatu at 3:30pm today.