Narogo double in Fiji 7s win

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep, Apete Narogo, scored a second-half double as they beat a spirited Kenya outfit 31-12 in their first HSBC SVNS World Championship pool match in Bordeaux, France.

It took the national side just 15 seconds after kick-off to score through Terio Tamani.

A mistake at the breakdown less than a minute later saw Kenya capitalized and score, and in the process Fiji was reduced to six men after Kavekini Tanivanuakula was sent off for diving on the tryscorer after the try was scored.

Fiji then went 100 meters to score through George Bose after some brilliant work from their own tryline by Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

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Leading 12-7 at the break, Fiji 7s came out second best with some big physical plays.

The Kenyans never stepped back, were brutal with the ball, and scored again to level it at 12-all, as Joseva Talacolo was taken off due to their physicality.

Tanivanuakula put Fiji back in the lead with another try, this time from a team effort, before Narogo broke through to dot down between the sticks, and he did it again just a minute later.

Fiji’s next game is at 6:14am against Great Britain.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.