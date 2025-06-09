Market Day strengthens neighbourhood bonds in Muanikau

Muanikau residents host Market Day

Community spirit was on full display in Muanikau today as residents gathered for a Market Day aimed at strengthening unity and neighbourhood ties.

The event brought people together not only to sell goods, but also to build stronger relationships and support community safety through improved community watch efforts.

A resident of more than 36 years, Shamima says life in the area has changed over time, especially with the rise of technology, which has reduced close interaction among neighbours. She says the

Market Day comes at the right time, helping reconnect residents and rebuild stronger community bonds.

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Residents also danced to music played by the Police Band, with Shamima saying the event brought back strong memories of unity for long-time residents.

“I really, really love whatever is happening here today. I was hoping for this to happen but it has taken a while but I am glad it has started.”

While times have changed, residents say there are also new ways of staying connected. Many now use Viber chat groups to communicate and stay in touch from home.

“People used to go to their neighbour and talk but nowadays it’s also not bad. We have a Viber chat group where we chat and talk about what’s happening in our community, especially if something happens in the night.”

Another long-serving resident, William Parkinson, who is also part of the organising committee, says he hopes to build on the success of today’s event.

Organisers hope to hold the event more than once a year and are encouraging other neighbourhoods to follow suit. They say such initiatives help promote unity, strengthen safe community living, and improve cooperation with police.