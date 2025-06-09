Potter returns to lead Fiji Bati into new era

[File Photo]

Mick Potter has officially been confirmed as the new head coach of the Fiji Bati, marking a major boost for Fiji’s preparations ahead of a packed international calendar.

Potter, who previously coached Catalans Dragons, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Wests Tigers, has signed his acceptance letter, with formalities now underway to finalise his contract and work permit.

The announcement was confirmed by Fiji National Rugby League Executive Chair Rajesh Singh, who revealed the appointment while outlining the pathway to upcoming campaigns, including the much-anticipated Battle of the Bati and the Rugby League World Cup preparations for both Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula.

“All the coaching staff are intact. We are just finalising the process. Mick Potter has signed his acceptance letter, and by next week we will be moving ahead with his work permit.”

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Potter’s return is expected to bring experience and structure to the Bati setup as Fiji looks to sharpen its preparations for the Battle of the Bati before turning its focus to the global stage at the World Cup.