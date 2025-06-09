Macuata villages lead drive to revive fisheries

[File Photo]

Three villages in Macuata are taking the lead in protecting and rebuilding their fishing grounds through a new community-driven fisheries management initiative.

Nabubu, Lakeba and Visoqo villages in the District of Namuka have joined the 4FJ Fish Smart Learning Site initiative, which aims to help communities assess the health of their qoliqoli and revive fish species that are becoming less common.

The initiative is led by cChange Pacific in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Macuata Provincial Council, with support from the Kiwa Initiative.

During consultations, villagers raised concerns about declining fish catches and identified species they believe need protection.

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Community champions have now been selected and will be trained to collect fish catch data, which will help experts assess the health of local fisheries and recommend management measures.

cChange Pacific Country Director Mafa Wilson says the initiative gives communities the tools and knowledge to manage their own qoliqoli.

He says local people have identified the species of concern and will now monitor their catches to better understand and protect their marine resources.

Wilson says what makes the programme unique is that communities are leading the process themselves and taking ownership of decisions affecting their fisheries.

The Learning Site Approach forms part of the wider 4FJ Fish Smart Campaign, which promotes responsible fishing, stronger community leadership, climate resilience and food security.

The initiative will also be rolled out in Lakeba and Visoqo villages, to develop a model that can be replicated in other parts of Fiji.