Return and Earn boosts employment in Nasinu

[Photo: FILE]

The expansion of Fiji’s Return and Earn programme is creating employment opportunities while encouraging recycling across the country.

A new Return and Earn Centre was officially launched in Nasinu, becoming the tenth collection centre operating nationwide. The initiative aims to establish more than 50 centres throughout Fiji as part of efforts to improve waste management and increase community participation in recycling.

Unlike many overseas container refund schemes that rely heavily on automated technology, Return and Earn Fiji says its focus remains on creating jobs for local communities.

Return and Earn Fiji representative Dwain Qalovaki says the organisation has deliberately adopted a people-centred approach.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know, machines offer a level of efficiency that, in larger countries, makes sense. In our country and in our part of the world, the aim is to ensure that we can balance different considerations. One of those considerations includes whether or not we introduce machines that displace the need for people’s jobs.”

Qalovaki says the programme’s expansion has already created employment opportunities, with several partners recruiting staff to operate collection centres around the country.

“So the focus really is on jobs and making sure that we can create a meaningful and dignified way for people to be able to bring in their cans and bottles, but also to earn a living.”

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa welcomed the initiative, highlighting its environmental benefits.

“So through this initiative, we’re able to reduce the amount of rubbish we take to the landfill in Naboro as well as to other dumpsites around our country.”

Funded by contributions from eight beverage companies, the Return and Earn programme is expected to generate additional green jobs while helping reduce waste and increase recycling rates across Fiji.